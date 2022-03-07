e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 10:34 AM IST

Bhopal: Jitu Patwari boycotts Governor’s address in budget session

Patwari has shared a video on his twitter handle in this regard. He said how could one listen to the address in which farmers were exploited and the state witnessed highest cow slaughter.
Staff Reporter
Former Minister and Congress Leader Jitu Patwari |

Former Minister and Congress Leader Jitu Patwari |

Advertisement

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former cabinet minister and Congress leader Jitu Patwari has claimed to boycott the Governor’s address ahead of the budget session.

Patwari has shared a video on his twitter handle in this regard. He said how could one listen to the address in which farmers were exploited and the state witnessed highest cow slaughter.

He further claimed that democracy was murdered and people had been in debt. “3500 new liquor shops have been opened in the state. I have not seen such a chief minister who has simplified the availability of liquor in the state. Now liquor is available door to door in the state,” Patwari said in the video.

He also claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that state got first in rape case, first in unemployment, first in mal nutrition and first in corruption. Families were facing trouble because of electricity bills in the state.

Therefore he boycotted the address of the governor and the state government, Patwari claimed.

ALSO READ

Bhopal: Assembly session from today; No entry for corona suspects in House Bhopal: Assembly session from today; No entry for corona suspects in House
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 10:13 AM IST
Advertisement