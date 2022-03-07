Bhopal: Assembly session from today; No entry for corona suspects in House

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Covid-19 suspects will not be allowed to take part in the budget session of the MP Assembly session beginning from Monday, said principal secretary of the House AP Singh.

He told Free Press that the budget session, which will have 13 sittings, will continue till March 25.

Though state government has lifted corona restrictions, House will follow protocol related to disease, he said.

Every member of the House has to be fully vaccinated, remain sanitised and has to follow social-distancing norms in the assembly, Singh said.

A member or an official with high fever and other symptoms of Covid-19 has to undergo test, he said.

If such people test corona positive, they will not be permitted in the House. And in such cases, the doctorís advice will be required to enter House.

Vidhan Sabha speaker Girish Gautam on Sunday held an all-party meeting, which was attended by the leader of opposition Kamal Nath, Minister for Home and Parliamentary Affairs Narottam Mishra and others.

A consensus has been reached during the all-party meeting to conduct the budget session smoothly without any disruption,î Mishra told reporters.

Leader of opposition Kamal Nath told reporters that the Congress wanted all important subjects to be discussed and the state government must reply to queries from the opposition.

The rise in the number of cow deaths, the bad shape of bovine shelters, shortage of fertilizers, seeds and farmers not getting compensation, as well as unemployment will be taken up during the session, Nath.

Meanwhile, politics over who would be Assembly deputy speaker started during the day with Mishra stating that the post would be held by the BJP as the Congress had broken the tradition of offering this post to the opposition during its 15-month rule from December, 2018 to March, 2020.

The Congress had appointed their legislator Hina Kaware as deputy speaker.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 12:16 AM IST