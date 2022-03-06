Bhopal: Stormy budget session to begin from Monday

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The budget session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly will commence on March 7 with a customary address by Governor Mangubhai Patel. Finance minister will present the budget for the year 2022-23 on March 9 in the House.

The House will have 13 sittings during the budget session, which will conclude on March 25, said principal secretary of Assembly, Awdhesh Pratap Singh.

According to officials, the state assembly secretariat has received 4518 questions till date- out of which 2258 are starred and 2260 questions are unstarred. Despite all efforts to promote filing of questions through online medium most of the members are filing questions through offline mode.

However, the positive side is that over 86 MLAs have asked the questions online. Moreover, there are about a dozen members who have filed all their questions through online mode.

MLAs who have asked all their questions online are Sanjeev Singh, Lakhan Singh Yadav, Harsh Yadav, Lakhan Ghangoriya, Vinay Saxena, Dinesh Rai Munmun, Rajyavardhan Singh, Hiralal Alawa, Mahesh Parmar, Harsh Gehlot, Manoj Chawla and Yashpal Singh Sisodia.

Earlier on Sunday, an all party meeting was organized in the state assembly that was chaired by the speaker Girish Gautam. Legislative affairs minister Narottam Mishra, leader of Opposition Kamal Nath and chief whip of Congress Govind Singh beside other leaders were present in the meeting.

The budget session is expected to remain stormy as Congress has decided to raise issues like resumption of old pension scheme and other issues related with government employees including promotion etc. Congress has alsodecided to attack the government on farmer’s issues and OBC reservation in the House.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 05:22 PM IST