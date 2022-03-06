Bhopal: Women's heritage car rally sending messages of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao flagged off

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A group of women IAS officers flagged off a women's heritage car rally to give exposure to women SHGs and to empower them at Raag Bhopali Emporium, 10 No. Market, Bhopal on Sunday.

The IAS included Pallavi Jain Govil, Anubha Shrivastava, Sufiya Farukhi and Kalpana Shrivastava . In fact, Govil drove a car to encourage women. The rally began with rural women SHGs including Radha Meena driving an auto rickshaw.

39 cars took part in the rally sending out messages including Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Swachchhta, pollution etc. Each car had four females, including a female driver, a navigator, and two women from rural SHGs. Navigators were dressed in traditional attire of the Begums of Bhopal.

The rally passed through different historical monuments in the city like Minto Hall, Vardhman Park, Rani Kamlapati Palace, Gauhar Mahal, Tajul Masjid, Gol Ghar etc. A treasure hunt was also organised under the guidance of historian Meera Das. She introduced the participants to the places of historical importance in Bhopal. The rally ended in MP Tourism Drive-in Cinema with an award ceremony.

Raag Bhopali and Begums of Bhopal jointly held the rally to empower rural women SHGs. The event was part of week-long celebrations, organised by Raag Bhopali, a district administration initiative for providing a market to all-women SHGs to mark the International Women’s Day, themed on ‘Break the Bias’. CEO of Zila Panchayat, Bhopal Ritu Raj was present.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Opposition parties object to wheat grading proposal

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 12:47 PM IST