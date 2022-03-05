Bhopal: Opposition parties object to wheat grading proposal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Opposition parties including Congress and CPI (M) have opposed the government's decision to grade wheat before buying. Both these parties have alleged at it was meant to harass farmers and benefit private parties engaged in grading work.

Congress spokesperson Feroz Siddiqui said government found out a new way to harass farmers as it does not want more farmers to reach procurement centres.

“Farmers, already reeling under pressure due to adverse circumstances, need relief whereas the government is trying to put additional burden on them through grading of wheat. This will lead to wastage of over 15%-20% of their produce,” said Siddiqui.

Farmers will be charged Rs 20 per quintal for grading that will eventually cost the MSP from Rs 2,000 per quintal to Rs 1,500, he added.

CPI (M), state secretary, Jaswinder Singh said that by introducing grading system in wheat procurement, state government has made provision to give benefit to private companies.

“According to conditions laid in tender, farmers would have to pay Rs 20 per quintal for grading. According to government estimate, over 128 lakh metric tons of wheat has to be procured this season. Farmers will have to shell out Rs 256 crore that will be deposited into private company’s account,” said Singh.

