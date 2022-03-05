Bhopal: Lab technician jumps into upper lake, dies

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old lab technician allegedly committed suicide by jumping into upper lake on Friday, a police official said on Saturday.

The lab technician identified as Akshat Sharma, a native of Bhind district, was posted at JP Hospital.

According to the investigation officer, Nepal Singh said Sharma, who was deployed in Covid-19 samples’ collection duty, was heading towards Lalghati area to collect the samples.

As soon as the vehicle reached near Raja Bhoj Statues, he asked the driver to stop the vehicle as he was feeling uncomfortable. Then, he climbed up the railing and jumped into the lake.

Acting on an alarm raised by the driver, a team of divers rushed and fished out Sharma from water. He was rushed to Hamidia hospital, where he was declared dead.

Nepal Singh said that no suicide note was recovered from deceased. His mobile number is also switched off, he added.

He said that the body has been handed over to family members after autopsy.

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 12:48 PM IST