Bhopal: Janpad block coordinator held for bribe

The SP Lokayukta Sagar Rameshwar Yadav informed that Rojgar assistant Jitendra Singh of the village Sarani had complaint that the block coordinator Neelam Tiwari sought bribe of Rs 500 each to release sanctioned amount for toilet construction.

In the village 13 toilets were constructed and the officer was seeking Rs 6,500 to release the sanctioned amount.

The Lokayukta laid a trap and as soon as the amount Rs 5,500 was handed over to the officer, the sleuths caught her red-handed. Earlier the complaint had given Rs 1000 to the officer. The case was registered against the officer and soon after she was released on bail.