Bhopal: BMC council nod to loha mandi, statues of famous personalities

Other proposals passed in the meet include installation of statues of poet Dushyant Kumar and the revolutionaries of freedom movement and of Vileenikaran Andolan.

He expressed his wishes to the city and said that several projects initiated under his tenure will benefit the state capital. He also lashed at the state government and a few Congress corporators.

MIC members passed a proposals related to development work in Bhopal without raising any objection and after that they all gathered at the BMC headquarters at Mata Mandir. He claimed that projects initiated during his tenure were stopped by the state government and he regrets not developing a bus stand in Bhopal when other districts

Sharma said that he had ordered a DPR for the development of Nadra bus stand, but the file is now stuck in legal hurdles. He regretted the fact that Bhopal is capital of Madhya Pradesh yet it does not have a bus stands unlike other parts of the state.

He said he wanted a bus stand in Bhopal like that in the metros. He said that the Navbahar Sabji Mandi could have been developed but the opposition did not with cooperate him and it led to several developmental work remain only a proposal.

He said that the Smart City was supposed to have an advisory board as it was an order of the government of India, but that board was never formed.

Bhopal became second cleanest city and cleanest capital city in the cleanliness survey, work on development of Rani Kamlapati Arch-Bridge, Smart Road, development of Bharat Mata Temple at the Manuabhan Ki Tekri, Raja Bhoj Setu at the Rani Kamlapati Mahal and Veer Sawakar Setu were developed under his tenure.