Bhopal: ‘Janma Janmantar’, ‘Taj Mahal Ka Tender’ Staged

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two plays, ‘Janma Janmantar’ and ‘Taj Mahal Ka Tender’, were staged on the concluding day of the three-day 31st State Bank Hindi Natya Samaroh-2023, here on Monday.

Deputy managing director of the bank, Binod Mishra and president of the women's club, Asha Mishra were present as chief guests in the closing ceremony of the prestigious drama festival organised by the State Bank of India in the city.

Directed by Rashmi Muzumdar, the play ‘Janma Janmantar’ based on organ donation was presented by Zonal Office Bhopal. The second play ‘Taj Mahal Ka Tender’ was staged by the team of the local head office, Bhopal.

Read Also Bhopal: Man Succumbs To Burn Injuries

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)