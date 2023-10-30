 Bhopal: ‘Janma Janmantar’, ‘Taj Mahal Ka Tender’ Staged
Bhopal: ‘Janma Janmantar’, ‘Taj Mahal Ka Tender’ Staged

31st State Bank Hindi Natya Samaroh-2023’ ends

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 30, 2023, 10:31 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two plays, ‘Janma Janmantar’ and ‘Taj Mahal Ka Tender’, were staged on the concluding day of the three-day 31st State Bank Hindi Natya Samaroh-2023, here on Monday.

Deputy managing director of the bank, Binod Mishra and president of the women's club, Asha Mishra were present as chief guests in the closing ceremony of the prestigious drama festival organised by the State Bank of India in the city.

Directed by Rashmi Muzumdar, the play ‘Janma Janmantar’ based on organ donation was presented by Zonal Office Bhopal. The second play ‘Taj Mahal Ka Tender’ was staged by the team of the local head office, Bhopal.

