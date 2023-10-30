Bhopal: Man Succumbs To Burn Injuries

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 34-year-old man residing in Shahjehanabad locality of the city, who had sustained burns accidentally while sleeping at his house on October 24, died on Monday while undergoing treatment at Kamla Nehru Hospital, police said.

Shahjehanabad police station house officer (SHO) Umesh Pal Singh Chouhan said that the man who lost his life has been identified as Leela Kishan Bharti. He was a painter by profession. On Dussehra, October 24, he was sleeping inside his room, while a lamp was lit and kept close to his bed. A bottle containing thinner was also kept there. With a whirl of wind, the thinner bottle fell on the lamp, which resulted in a fire outbreak inside the room. Bharti too, while fast asleep, was engulfed in flames and had sustained grievous burns.

His kin rushed him to the Kamla Nehru Hospital, where he was undergoing treatment. On Monday, he succumbed to his burns and his body was sent for post-mortem.

