 Bhopal: Doctor Arrested from Delhi Admitted to Selling 20 Kids
Bhopal: Doctor Arrested from Delhi Admitted to Selling 20 Kids

Every gang member was allotted different states.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 30, 2023, 08:43 PM IST
Bhopal News: Co-accused Nishant Ramaswamy was told to bring kids from Kerala, his native state | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The local crime branch officials on Monday said that doctor arrested from Delhi on charges of selling children admitted to selling 20 kids till date.

Additional DCP (Crime) Shailendra Singh Chouhan said accused Shakti Devi aka Seema revealed that every gang member was assigned different states, from where they used to steal infants, newborn babies or small children and sell them.

Co-accused Nishant Ramaswamy was told to bring kids from Kerala, his native state. Archana Sern was given MP, UP and Maharashtra.

Chouhan further said doctor detained from Delhi used to assist Shakti in selling kids. A two-year-old boy Bittu was found with Seema during her arrest in Delhi. Police learnt that Bittu’s parents were not married and had handed over the kid to Seema. Seema ran an NGO in Delhi called Shakti Foundation where she used to conduct abortion of unmarried

women or women who did not desire to have kids. The infants used to be sold to childless couples, said Kotwali police station house officer Kashiram Kushwaha.

