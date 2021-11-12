Bhopal: Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas is an occasion for manifestation of joy,says Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said here on Friday Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas is an occasion for the manifestation of joy. He said the birth anniversary of legendary martyr Birsa Munda on November 15 would prove to be a day that would change the lives of tribal brethren.

“Prime minister Narendra Modi will launch the programmes for the development and welfare of tribes. Tribals coming from different districts of the state to attend the meeting of Prime Minister Modi are our guests. Those coming to the capital will be welcomed with respect and hospitality in accordance with the rich tradition of Bhopal. Many social and private organizations are also eager to welcome”, said the CM.

The CM said, “Vehicles coming during Tribal Pride Day will be exempted from toll tax.”

Preparations for PM Narendra Modi visit on November 15 being carried on at war footing at Jamboree, BHEL | Mahesh Vishwakarma.

Preparations for PM Narendra Modi visit on November 15 being carried on at war footing at Jamboree, BHEL | Mahesh Vishwakarma.

Advertisement

The CM was virtually addressing a meeting organized in connection with the Tribal Pride Day event from his residence. Former Minister Rampal Singh, principal secretary Tribal Affairs Pallavi Jain Govil, principal secretary at chief minister Manish Rastogi, commissioner Public Relations Sudam Khade and other officers were present.

CM held discussions with the members of the cabinet, public representatives, state level officers and district collectors regarding the arrangements to be made for the event.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 11:32 PM IST