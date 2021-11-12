PM Modi Bhopal visit: 80 IPS officers, 7000 personnel to guard city

BHOPAL: The officials of Special Protection Group (SPG) inspected Jamboree maidan, helipads and Habibganj station on Friday ahead of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM’s visit is scheduled on November 15, and he will attend Mega tribal convention in Jamboree Maidan on BHEL premises. A force of 7000 cops will guard the city during the visit of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. There will be a supervision of as many as 80 IPS officers over the force. The cops have reached Bhopal and their deployment will begin by Sunday.

Police officials take stock of security measures in connection with PM Narendra Modi's proposed visit at Habibganj Railway station on November 15. | Mahesh Vishwakarma

The traffic police have issued advisory that lists the routes to be diverted or remain closed on the day.

On Friday, the state home minister Narottam Mishra also visited Jamboree maidan to take stock of preparations for the event. The SPG officials held meetings with police officials and Bhopal collector Avinash Lavania.

The district administration has restricted entry of common men at Jamboree maidan. The cops were deployed to guard the helipads created at Jamboree maidan and at Barkatullah University.

As many as 4000 cops from other districts have been summoned to Bhopal for the event. They will accompany 3000 Bhopal policemen on the day.

There will be six domes inside the Jamboree maidan where the PM will address the gathering. One of the domes is reserved for the PM and the chief minister (CM) Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Playback singer Kailash Kher and musician Shiv Mani will perform during the tribal event. The event is likely to be attended by a crowd of over 2 lakh.

BOX= Additional director general of police (ADGP), Bhopal A Sai Manohar says that there will be over 80 IPS officers deployed around the city for the security arrangements during the event.

Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 11:11 PM IST