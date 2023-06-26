 Bhopal: J P Nadda Relishes Tribal Food At Bhuri Bai’s Home; Gets It Packed, Too
Bhopal: J P Nadda Relishes Tribal Food At Bhuri Bai's Home; Gets It Packed, Too

Bhopal: J P Nadda Relishes Tribal Food At Bhuri Bai’s Home; Gets It Packed, Too

Makke ki roti, Lal mirch ki chutney, gud were served to BJP chief.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, June 26, 2023, 11:32 PM IST
article-image
J P Nadda Relishes Tribal Food At Bhuri Bai’s Home; Gets It Packed, Too | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Padmashri Bhil painter Bhuri Bai served Makke ki roti, Lal Mirch ki Chutney and Gur to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Monday evening.

Nadda visited the Bhil artist’s home located near Gold Flower School, Banganga Square Nadda stayed at her place for 15-20 minutes. He liked the food so much that he requested that it should be packed for him as well. He carried the packet with him.

Besides, Dal Chuda, sweets, samosa and tea were served as snacks to him. Bhuri Bai, who hails from Jhabua, told the Free Press that this is traditional food of her village. “We are elated. We came to know about his visit at my home at noon through the Parshad (counsellor) of my area.

article-image

Bhuri Bai presented a Bhil painting also...

So, we prepared the tribal food specially from him,” she said adding that “Agar mere ghar aaye hai to ek newala to khana hi padega, bina khaye kaise jane de sakte hai…”

Besides, Bhuri Bai presented a Bhil painting to him. The acrylic painting on canvas depicts traditional figures including Pithoda Ghoda.

Bhuri Bai’s younger son Anil Bariya said that their house was so crowded that even he couldn’t enter inside. “There were media persons, there were our neighbours and there were others,” he said.

Nadda was in the city to inaugurate an exhibition showcasing achievements of nine years of the Narendra Modi government.

article-image

