 Bhopal: 3000 Booth Workers Across India Reach Motilal Nehru Stadium To Attend BJP Chief JP Nadda's Event
Chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans, Karnataka booth workers reached the venue on Monday afternoon.

Monday, June 26, 2023
article-image
Bhopal's Motilal Nehru Stadium decked up with PM Modi and BJP chief JP Nadda's statues |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP National President JP Nadda will interact with as many as 3000 booth workers at city's Motilal Nehru Stadium on Monday-- a day before PM Modi visits Bhopal.

The booth workers across 501 Lok Sabha constituencies will participate in the event.

For the first time, digital entry is being given to the participants. The digital card has a QR code which is scanned at entry gate.

article-image

Chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans, Karnataka booth workers reached the venue on Monday afternoon.

Bhopal city busses were roped in to bring booth workers to the venue.

Around 2000 cops have been deployed for security at Motilal Nehru stadium.

BJP sources said that no local leaders will be allowed to take part in the programme where Modi will interact with the booth workers, except CM Chouhan and BJP State President VD Sharma.

