Bhopal: It is very easy to sensationalize news but difficult to make sense out of it

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): It is very easy to sensationalize news but it is difficult to make sense out of it, said senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai while cautioning the journalists that a journalist should only report the incidents but should not predict the results or repercussions.

Sardesai was addressing media department students of Jagran Lake University (JLU), Bhopal and others held on JLU campus in the inaugural session of the 5th JLU International Festival of Media and Design on Friday.

Referring to challenges the media is facing he said, Every person in the country is now a citizen journalist, who witnesses the events and reports it through social media and media has shrunk the hyper connected world with mobile connectivity.

Calling social media a beast, he said in the hyper connected world these days through social media and with bombardment of information from every side it was imperative on journalists to check facts before using it.

Giving his own example Sardesai said it was a goof-up on his part when he paid condolences ëon demise of the former President of India Pranab Mukherjee' and circulated the information among others on his 'demise' when he got the said information from one of his friends through a WhatsApp group.

The fact was, he added, Pranab Mukherjee was in coma, not dead.

I deleted the tweet later but soon realised that there was nothing like 'delete' in the world of social media as someone or else would capture its screen image. People trolled and abused me like anything. But they were justified as I had committed the mistake, he said.

He said when an umpteen number of IT cells of political parties were creating and circulating video clips to influence the voters across the country itís duty of a journalist to tell people what was fact in it.

Sardesai said when credibility of media was at stake which shied away from reporting real issues and despite many challenges before it what has not changed and would never change is art of how to explain the facts and how to do a story on any incident or happening. Human interest story will always grab attention of readers.

Diwakar Shukla, director, faculty of journalism and creative studies at JLU said as many as 20 speakers, 8 master classes, 2 panel discussions, 2 fireside chats and musical showcase will be held in the 2-day fest.

Dr. Sandeep Shastri, vice chancellor, JLU in his address to the gathering said the aim of the fest was to create space for collective dialogue and collaborative learning.

In his presidential address Chancellor JLU Harimohan Gupta said social media enabled the public to express and also it opened space for new employment opportunities.

Gupta expressed concern regarding the impact of increasing number of devices on mankind in coming years.

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 01:24 AM IST