Bhopal: Last day to reimburse fees under RTE in non-government schools is April 16

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The last day for proposals from schools to reimburse fees of children studying under the Right to Free Education Act for the academic session 2020-21 and 2021-22 in non-government schools is April 16, according to the official to the information. As per information, due to rise of Covid cases in session 2020-21, proposals for the newly admitted children along with promoted children of other classes will be presented for this session on a notional basis.

The district administration has asked schools to observe caution while submitting the proposal of fee reimbursement as the school will be able to submit maximum of two proposals. Further, district administration has asked schools to include maximum number of children in the first proposal itself.

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 10:34 PM IST