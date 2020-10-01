Bhopal: Is your sweet mart displaying expiration date on packaging?

Bhopal: Ahead of the festive season, the FSSAI on Thursday issued order making it mandatory for all sweet shops in the city to mention expiration date or 'best before use date’ on all their packaging. The order aims at ensuring sweets and other packed food being sold are safe to consume.

A few sweetshops owners claimed the authorities have done this keeping in mind the festive season ahead, however, for them it was customary to mention the packaging dates and expiry dates on all their eatables.

Gagar Sweet (New Market) said that they have in practice the system of mentioning the expiration and best before use date for long. We have been sincerely following it and would comply with all other guidelines, he added.

Ansul Gupta of Chhapan Bhog (New Market), said, “Following the guidelines we have started displaying expiry date or 'best before date' on all our sweets from today (Thursday). We follow all guidelines of Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) as they are in the interest of the customers. We are committed to offer the best quality sweets to our customers.”