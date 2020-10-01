Bhopal stinks as sanitation workers go on a strike over Hathras rape-murder

BHOPAL: The roads and streets in Bhopal remained filthy while the household waste too could not be collected, on Thursday.

The state wide call for a strike by sanitation workers against the brutal rape in Hathras in Uttar Pradesh shook the sanitation drive in Bhopal, as members of Valmiki Samaj refused to work in their protest against the crime.

The residents in Bhopal who had put the waste out of their houses on the day, kept waiting for the garbage vehicles to arrive. However, neither the vehicles arrived to collect the waste nor there was any sweeping on the streets and it led to filth all around.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) sanitation workers representative Magan Jha said the Valimiki Samaj members will hand over a memorandum to the collector in the name of CM and PM for speedy justice to the victim.