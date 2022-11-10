Bhopal: Irregularities in teachers’ recruitment Ex-dean RIE Bhopal sentenced to five years RI

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The special court of CBI, Bhopal sentenced five years Rigorous Imprisonment to Regional Institute of Education, Bhopal former dean and professor Sheikh Adam Shafi, for committing irregularities in teachers’ recruitment, said the officials on Thursday. The court also slapped a fine of Rs 41,000 on Shafi.

Shafi committed irregularities in the recruitment of teachers conducted by Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, regional office Bhopal.

The CBI had registered a case on September 3,2014 against the then Deputy Commissioner, Regional Office, NVS, Bhopal and other unknown persons on the allegations of irregularities in the recruitment and appointment of teachers under various categories including Music, Librarian, Arts, PET etc which was conducted by Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, Bhopal, during the years 2012-2013.

After investigation, a charge sheet was filed against the then Deputy Commissioner, Navodya Vidyalaya Samiti(NVS), Regional Office, Bhopal and then Dean & Professor, Regional Institute of Education, Bhopal in the Competent Court.

During the trial, the then Deputy Commissioner, NVS died. As many as 32 prosecution witnesses were examined during the trial.