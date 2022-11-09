Bhopal: Congress leaders fear attack on Bharat Jodo Yatra

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a statement give here on Wednesday, Congress party leaders said that Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi might be attacked in Madhya Pradesh. Home minister Narottam Mishra has countered the statements of Congress leaders and asked them to avoid including anti-social elements in their Yarta.

On Tuesday in Gwalior, during Yatra led by Leader of Opposition Govind Singh, the participants were having tea and snacks at the house of a Congress leader. Resident Jeetu Gurjar tried to open fire on Congress leader Chotu Tomar following an old dispute. Since then, the BJP leaders and Congress leaders have come face to face on state’s law and order situation.

According to Govind Singh, BJP may take the help of anti-social elements to attack Yatra. He said that ministers and BJP leaders issued provoking statements, which might affect law and order situation in the state.

RaGa to visit Mahakal, Omkareshwar temples

LoP Govind Singh said Rahul Gandhi would offer prayers at Mahakaleshwar and Omkareshwar temples and also visit BR Ambedkar's birthplace in Mhow in Indore district after Bharat Jodo Yatra enters state on November 20 in Burhanpur. He added that during Yatra, Rahul would visit birthplace of tribal icon Tantya Bheel in Khandwa district.

The party leaders have demanded adequate security for MP leg of the yatra. Home minister Narottam Mishra told media that the dispute in Gwalior was between two liquor mafia. “Police will provide security to yatra” he added.

Pic released

Congress leaders released the photographs of assailant Jeetu Gurjar and claimed that he was associated with BJP. The party leaders claimed that BJP had been exposed, as the accused who had attacked was a saffron party member.