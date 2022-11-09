Bhopal: Photo electoral roll draft made available at 64,100 polling centres, preparations on for 2023 Assembly elections

e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Photo electoral roll draft made available at 64,100 polling centres, preparations on for 2023 Assembly elections

Final voters’ list will be published on January 5, 2023.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 09, 2022, 09:47 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Chief electoral officer Anupan Rajan addresses media on Wednesday | FP Pic
Cycle rally organised by office of chief electoral officer in Bhopal on Wednesday

Cycle rally organised by office of chief electoral officer in Bhopal on Wednesday | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The draft of photo electoral roll of 230 assembly seats was published and pasted at 64,100 polling centres in the state on Wednesday. Its copy is available at district election offices also.

Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan said that draft photo electoral roll could be seen on website ceomadhyapradesh.nic.in. Informing about the meeting held with representatives of all recognised parties, he said that detailed information was given to them regarding special brief review.

The objections and claims against the draft will be settled by December 26 and final voters’ list will be published on January 5, 2023.

Speaking about the voters’ list, he said total number of voters was 2,73,30,001. He said youths who are above 17 years of age could submit application for addition of their name in voter lost. Their names will be added when they complete 18 years of age.

He appealed that voters whose named have been not added in voters’ list should apply to get it done. Moreover, he urged all political parties to appoint booth-level agent at every polling station. He also urged youths who have completed 18 years of age to get their name added in voters’ list. Any kind of desired information can be taken by dialling helpline number 1950.

