 Bhopal: CSK VS Gujarat Titans IPL Final to be screened at Ankur Ground on May 28; Free Entry
Selfie & kids zone, lucky draw also planned

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, May 27, 2023, 03:26 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BCCI and Tata IPL Fan Park are going to organise a live screening of the final match of the IPL between CSK and Gujarat Titals at city's Ankur Cricket Academy Shivaji Nagar in the city on Sunday evening.

A 32x18 feet screen will be installed on the ground. Selfie and kids zones will also be installed. Separate seating arrangements will be made for pregnant women, senior citizens and differently-abled persons. There will also be a VIP enclosure for invited guests.

Cricket Operations manager, BCCI, Sumeet Mallapurkar told media persons on Friday that the entry of cricket lovers will start at 5.30 pm-6pm and it will be free of cost. The match will start at 7pm -7: 15 pm

Besides, a lucky draw will be held. The winners will get a T-shirt, signed by players of IPL, said vice-president of Bhopal District Cricket Association Sushi Singh Thakur.

Bhopal: 1 held for selling illicit liquor worth Rs 1 lakh to hotel owner
article-image

