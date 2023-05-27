Bhopal: 1 held for selling illicit liquor worth Rs 1 lakh to hotel owner

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The excise department has arrested a man who was possessing illicit liquor worth Rs 1 lakh and was in a bid to sell it to the owner of a hotel and a bar, officials said on Friday.

According to department officials, the accused has been identified as Rajeev Vasudev, a native of Arera Colony.

Following a tip-off, the team learnt about a man possessing illicit liquor, who was spotted on Hoshangabad Road. The team rushed to the spot and arrested the suspect. When his bag was inspected by the team, 72 bottles of illicit liquor were found.

The accused was questioned who identified himself as Rajeev Vasudev. He told officials that he used to procure illicit liquor and sell it to operators and owners of bars and hotels, as ahaatas were closed.

The accused is currently being questioned about the place from where he procured liquor, officials said.