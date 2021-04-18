Bhopal: Involve NGOs in development of tourist spots: Sudha Murthy

Bhopal: Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) should be involved in renovation, development and promotion of the places of tourist interest, said Infosys Foundation chairman Padma Shri Sudha Murthy.

Murthy made the above remarks in a webinar on ‘Heritage - Perspective for the Future’ on Sunday. The ministry of culture and Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board organised the event jointly to mark World Heritage Day.

She said that information about the historical places of Madhya Pradesh should be included in school curriculum.

In view of the religious tendency of the people of Madhya Pradesh, the tourism circuits can be developed by connecting the sites of religious importance around the rivers Narmada and Kshipra, Murthy suggested.

Retired joint director-general of Archaeological Survey of India, SB Ota said that the tourism should be developed by integrating the natural, geological, architectural and musical heritage of the state.

Work should be done towards making inheritance self-sustenance. Local residents should participate in this development because they have preserved these heritages till now and will continue to do so. Historical sites like Sanchi, Mandu can be developed along this line, Ota said.

Chairman and MD, INDeco Leisure Hotels Steve Borgia suggested converting historic buildings located in rural areas into tourist hotels to boost the rural tourism.

Vocalist Pandit Rajan-Sajan Mishra suggested creating corpus fund with the help of society and government, which can be operated through artists and administrative officials. With this, Indian classical music and tradition can be preserved and handed over to future generations, Mishra said.

Principal secretary, tourism Sheo Shekhar Shukla said that the important suggestions on the use of latest technique and technology for the promotion of cultural heritage and to convert them into tourism property etc. were received at the webinar. He also offered to the speakers to become brand ambassadors of tourism of the state. Heritage expert, UNESCO, Nishant Upadhyay moderated the event.