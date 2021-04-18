Madhya Pradesh: Lack of oxygen claims 22 lives in Shahdol Medical College, official denies shortage

How long the deaths will continue, asks Nath

Taking a swipe, former chief minister and Congress state president Kamal Nath asked the state government how long the deaths due to lack of oxygen will continue in the state.

In a tweet, Nath said, "Now very sad news of deaths due to lack of oxygen is coming from Shahdol? Why didn’t the government wake up even after deaths in Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Sagar, Jabalpur, Khandwa, Khargone due to shortage of oxygen?

After all, how long will deaths continue due to lack of oxygen in the state?"

Terming the situation scary, Nath also said there was a shortage of Remdesivir injections used to treat Covid-19 patients.

He alleged that the key anti-viral drug and medical oxygen were available only on paper and not in reality.





Railways to run 'Oxygen Express'

New Delhi: The Railways will run 'Oxygen Express' over the next few days to transport liquid medical oxygen and oxygen cylinders across the country, the national transporter said on Sunday.

Amid spiralling coronavirus cases in the country, the demand for medical oxygen in the country has gone through the roof. Empty tankers will begin their journey from Kalamboli and Boisar railway stations in and near Mumbai on Monday to load liquid medical oxygen Vizag, Jamshedpur, Rourkela and Bokaro, officials said.

Green Corridor is being created for fast movement of Oxygen Express trains," an official said.

Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra state governments had earlier approached the Railways Ministry to explore whether liquid medical oxygen tankers could be moved by the rail network, they said. On the receipt of the request from the two states, the Railways immediately explored the technical feasibility of transportation of liquid medical oxygen.