Bhopal: Interstate gang involved in selling girls arrested

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal police have arrested four members of an interstate gang involved in human trafficking from Rajasthan and from different part of the state. The gang was involved in selling girls to the families who were not getting brides for their sons, said the police on Saturday.

Deputy commissioner of police Riyaz Iqbal told Free Press that in November, a complaint was filed at the police station Tila by victim’s elder sister.

It was complaint that her younger sister had gone with the catering team to cook food in a marriage programme on October 1, 2021, but she did not return.

The police investigated the complaint and found that the girl was in the house of More Singh and Kishan Singh of Jhalawad district of Rajasthan. The girl was rescued on December 12, 2021, by the police but accused was not arrested.

The girl said she was sold for Rs 80,000 and the two raped her after confining her in the house.

The police registered the case under Sections 365,344,370,376 of IPC and launched the manhunt to arrest the accused. Three teams were formed one was sent to Vidisha, other to Guna and other was sent to Jhalawad.

The police arrested four persons from different places involved in the crime. More Singh and his son Kishan Singh were arrested from Rajasthan, Kailashi Bai (50) was arrested from Guna and Majboot Singh Yadav from Vidisha district.

The DCP added that the gang used to lure the innocent girls for better work and better payment and sold them to the families who were not getting brides for their sons. The commissioner of police has announced the reward of Rs 30,000 to the team involved in arresting the accused of the case.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 12:46 AM IST