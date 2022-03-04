Bhopal: Sameer gets laptop for vaccination

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal district administration held lucky draw to encourage anti-Covid vaccination among the teenagers.

Sameer Sarathe, a student from Kopal Higher Secondary School, who received both the doses of vaccine, got the laptop as first prize in the draw. According to additional collector Sandeep Kerketta, other students were awarded prizes like copper bottle, bicycle and pen sets.

He said that the students between 15 to 17 years of age, who received both the doses of vaccines, from February 1-28, were named for the draw.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Over Rs 1279 crore allocated to MP for tap water supply

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 09:59 PM IST