Bhopal: Inter-University Yuva Utsav begins at Barkatullah University

Bhopal: Group dance on inaugural day of youth fest on Friday

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state-level Inter-University Yuva Utsav 2022-23 commenced at Barkatullah University on Friday. Students presented dance, group dance. Besides, they took part in debate, mimicry, cartoon drawing etc.

Ahir, a traditional dance of Gwalior region, was presented by students. Hariyali dance was also presented. This is a dance to welcome arrival of new bride at home. Bundeli Rai dance left everyone mesmerised. Tribal dance was well-appreciated.

Yuva Utsava, which will continue till December 18, started with BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma inaugurating Shobha Yatra. It was taken out from Shaheed Bhawan till Gyan Vigyan Bhawan. Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang was the chief guest. Vice-Chancellor of Barkatullah University Professor SK Jain presided over the function.