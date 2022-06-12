e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Integrated Child Protection Scheme to be replaced soon

Mission Vatsalya Scheme to replace ICPS; Need for alternative rehabilitation projects: Makarand Deuskar

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, June 12, 2022, 01:00 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chairperson of National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), Priyank Kanungo has said that Mission Vatsalya Scheme will replace the existing Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPS) soon.

The scheme has been made more effective and inclusive than before, he added. Kanungo was speaking on the inaugural day of a two-day conference organised by the Child Conservation Foundation at Academy of Administration in the city on Saturday.

He said that the commission has suggested that the members of Child Welfare Committees should be granted eligibility for appointment as chairman for the next term.

He said that the three-tier Panchayat Raj representatives are being denied training and capacity building under Right to Education Act in violation of Schedule 11 of ‘Constitution across the country including MP.

Giving advice to Child Welfare Committees, he said that judicial power had been given under the Act for the welfare of children but some people are misusing it to satisfy their prestige and ego.

Bhopal Police Commissioner Makrand Deuskar said that there was a need to change the inclusive nature of alternative systems of protection and rehabilitation of needy children in the country.

Deuskar said that the availability of a Special Juvenile Police Unit constituted under the JJ Act is not sufficient. In the case of children up to 12 years of age, instead of direct police action, a department like education should work to ensure rehabilitation in the case of identified children, he added.

Seva Bharti office-bearer Vijay Puranik, Foundation President Raghavendra Sharma, eminent painter Satyanarayan Maurya, Secretary Kripashankar Choubey were present.

Apart from Madhya Pradesh, representatives of 20 states participated. Group discussion and experts spoke on Juvenile Justice Act and Integrated Child Protection Scheme in four sessions.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Culture Minister Usha Thakur will attend the event on Sunday, the concluding day of the event.

