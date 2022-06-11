Woman gets 118 stitches on the face after blade attack in Bhopal

Woman who opposed eve-teasing gets 118 stitches in blade attack | screen grab of the viral video

OUR STAFF REPORTER

city.bhopal@fpj.co.in

A 32-year-old woman was waylaid by three unidentified youths and one of them attacked her

with a blade, which led to 118 stitches on her face, the TT Nagar police said on

Saturday.

The incident had taken place on June 9 but the news went viral on Saturday.

Police station in-charge Chain Singh Raghuwanshi told Free Press that on June 9, the victim

Seema Solanki, a resident of Shivaji Nagar had came to TT Nagar and her husband had gone to

take water bottle from a hotel.

Meantime three youths who approached in an auto rickshaw and started eve teasing. The woman asked them against the act. Anguished, she even slapped one of the youths who was misbehaving.

Later when they were on the way back home, the three youths approached them and one of them stepped

Off the vehicle and attack her with a sharp blade on the face.

She fell down and was rushed to a hospital, during treatment she received as many as 118 stitches

on the face, the police said.

The matter was reported to the police and the police have registered the case under section 324

of IPC against the unidentified miscreants.

The police station in-charge added that they are trying to collect the CCTV footage at the place where the

incident happened. He also added that the police will be going to increase the charges against the unknown accused after receiving the medical reports.

To add, the victim and her husband Sunil Solanki accused the police of slackness adding the case was lodged under non-serious sections. Seema also has demanded stringent action on the accused so that none dares such act in future.

DCP Sai Krishna said that when the case was lodged, the woman was admitted to hospital so exact details of the injury weren’t available. We will be taking action after receiving medical reports and the rowdies are being searched, said the officer.

