Bhopal: Muslims stage protests in MP on controversial comments on Prophet Mohammed

Security personnel deployed at Moti Masjid in Bhopal on Friday after Muslims stage protest against Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad. | PRAVEEN DIXIT

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Protest erupted in Madhya Pradesh also over controversial remarks by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Prophet Mohammed, as per officials from the districts.

Muslims handed over memorandum in Chhindwara and Damoh in Madhya Pradesh after the Friday prayers demanding the arrest of Nupur Sharma over her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammed, police said. No one has been arrested in the protest, police added.

Realising the sensitivity and gravity of the situation, security has been tightened at masjid in Bhopal. Heavy police force has been deployed at Moti Masjid, police added.

According to police officials, In Chhindwara, after prayers, Muslims marched to hand over memorandum demanding action against Nupur Sharma. They marched from Raj Talkies to Fauwahara Chowk and handed over memorandum in Chhindwara and crossed the barricades installed by Police. In Damoh also, they marched from ground surrounded by three masjids.

Administration told the protesters not to take out march as there is already imposition of prohibitory orders in wake of panchayat and civil bodies polls. So they should only hand over memorandum and the protesters followed the instruction of respective administration.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP Chhindwara) Sanjiv Uike said, “After prayers on Friday, Muslims handed over memorandum demanding action against Nupur Sharma. There was huge gathering in Musjid and after it, they marched to hand over memorandum.”

Damoh SP DR Tenivaar said, “There are two to three masjid at one location so Muslims assembled at ground and they were having plan to march. But they were told not to march, we are reaching there to accept memorandum. They handed over memorandum demanding action against Nupur Sharma for her derogatory comments against Prophet Mohammed.”