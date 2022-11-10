Bhopal: Instruction for a spot fine if larvae is found: - CMHO

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Prabhakar Tiwari has instructed to impose spot fine if mosquito larvae are found. Preventive action is being taken by the teams on regular larval survey, fogging etc. in the affected wards and zones. Under the chairmanship of Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr. Tiwari and under the leadership of District Malaria Officer Mr. Akhilesh Dubey, a joint meeting of Malaria, Municipal Corporation, Embed Project and Kainat Sanstha was held in which the upcoming strategy and work done were reviewed. CMHO that there should be a continuous awareness program by the teams in the affected areas, with the cooperation of the Municipal Corporation, the zone in-charge should fix the spot if larvae are found. District Malaria Officer Dr Akhilesh Dubey said that Malaria Office is getting regular support from everyone in dengue affected areas, people are being made aware at the area level, but now it is necessary for us to take more public awareness. Everyone should work according to the given time. During the review meeting, District Malaria Officer Mr. Dubey informed that challaning of Rs.18,850 has been done at 42 places. During the review meeting, all the health Officers of the Municipal Corporation, Malaria Inspector, Zone In-charge, Representative Embed Project and Kainat and members were present.

Read Also Bhopal: Congress leaders fear attack on Bharat Jodo Yatra