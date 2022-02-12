Bhopal: Institutes differ on language issue, some suggest Hinglish instead of Hindi

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Medical education minister Vishvas Sarang’s recent announcement that medical education would be imparted in Hindi has kicked off a row among experts some of whom suggest that the medium of studies should be Hinglish as pure Hindi would raise challenges for students and faculties.

A 14-member committee headed by former Gandhi Medical College (GMC) dean Dr Jitendra Shukla has been constituted to chalk out a blueprint and implement it.

A glaring example that Hindi medium education for professional courses after secondary education is fraught with challenges is Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hindi University’s course for engineering in Bhopal, which hardly had any taker with shortage of textbook in Hindi and faculty both.

The University’s engineering course has flopped, as per academicians.

Experts say that students of rural background face difficulty in classes when Professors deliver lectures in fluent English. They get nervous or depressed in classes.

After the minister’s announcement, there is still confusion on the language issue regarding the textbooks and faculty. Certain GMC faculty members have claimed that main textbooks will be in English while students will be provided supplementary study material in Hindi to understand the main textbooks while Atal Bihari Hindi University administration claims that all textbooks will be provided in Hindi.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hindi University had to shelve the course of engineering in 2018 on the ground that students were not provided textbooks in Hindi and the teaching faculty had to deliver lectures on the basis of Hindi textbooks of Polytechnic Colleges.

Vice chancellor of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hindi University Dr Khem Singh Daheriya, said, “Main issue is availability of text books in Hindi medium. By the next academic year, text books will be available in Hindi medium for first year students. MBBS course can be run in Hindi medium next year. We are already teaching engineering in Hindi medium.”

However, former president of Medical Teachers Association Dr Lalit Shrivastava said, “It should be a mixed medium so that students - those coming from rural as well as urban background - may understand the subject in the class. Hindi text material will be available for Hindi medium students. So it will be fruitful for students. Teachers will deliver lectures in mixed medium.”

Dr Anil Dixit, dean Peoples College of Medical Sciences & Research centre, Bhopal, said, “Hindi medium studies will help students of rural background. We always try to deliver lectures in both languages so that both groups of students can grasp subjects. The students with a Hindi medium background will face problems in the first year but later on, they will improve.”

Health expert Dr Anand Rai said, “Government’s decision will help students of rural background. But teaching should not be restricted to Hindi. There must be a mentor culture in which seniors should explain the problems in Hindi medium to students facing problems in class.”

Interview: Dr Jitendra Shukla, 14-member committee chairman

‘Not possible to translate all text books in Hindi’

Is MBBS in Hindi medium viable? Earlier, engineering courses in Hindi medium in Atal Bihari Hindi University flopped.

We are consulting all members of the committee to chalk out a blueprint in this direction. We are addressing lacunae and teething problems, which were faced earlier.

Will all textbooks be provided in Hindi medium to students?

No. It is not possible to translate all text books in Hindi. In fact, the main books of MBBS will be in English and we will provide supportive (supplementary) literature in Hindi to help students understand the main books.

Will teaching faculty deliver lectures in Hindi?

We do not have any problems with teaching faculty as Professors will deliver lectures in mixed medium (Hinglish) so that students of Hindi background will understand the topics in classes.

What is role of Atal Bihari Hindi University when GMC will run it?

The university’s role will be a support to provide study material to us. Students will be in Gandhi Medical College.

Advertisement

Interview: Atal Bihari Hindi University VC Dr Khem Singh Daheriya

‘All text books will be in Hindi’

Has the University taken approval to run a medical course in Hindi medium or run a medical college?

We focus on the availability of study material in Hindi. Thereafter, the issue of approval comes. Right now, we do not have any approval from any competent authority to run such professional courses.

How much time will the University take to prepare text material for MBBS in Hindi?

As the state government has announced to start an MBBS course in Hindi from the next academic session, we are preparing for it. In parts (year-wise), study material will be provided in Hindi medium.

What will be study material? Supportive material will be in Hindi or all text books will be in Hindi for MBBS students?

All text books will be in Hindi for students. Work is already on to prepare text books in Hindi for students.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 09:01 PM IST