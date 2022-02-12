Bhopal: State government orders opening of schools, hostels with full attendance

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government on Saturday ordered the opening of schools and hostels across the state with full capacity with immediate effect, in view of the decline in COVID-19 cases, an official said.

The school education department's order was issued in compliance of the directives issued by the state home department, the official said.

All schools, residential schools and hostels will be started for Classes 1 to 12 with full attendance with immediate effect, he said.

As per the order, COVID-19 appropriate behaviour such as wearing of masks and social distancing should be ensured during classes.

Earlier on Friday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced the lifting of all COVID-19 curbs, barring the night curfew, considering the drop in infections.

"Keeping in view the continuous decline in the positivity rate and active cases of COVID-19, all curbs have been eased. All social, commercial, cultural, political, religious, entertainment, sports activities and fairs in the state will be held with full capacity," Chouhan said in a tweet.

Madhya Pradesh had on Friday reported 2,612 new COVID-19 cases and three casualties that raised the tally of infections to 10,21,361 and toll to 10,682.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 07:49 PM IST