Bhopal: Installation of SCADA system to improve the irrigation: Dabur

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Engineer-in-Chief (ENC), Water Resources Department (WRD) Madan Singh Dabur said that the Supervisory Control & Data Acquisition (SCADA) system is being installed at Tawa Dam and Barna Dam under National Hydrology Project and it is being tested. Dabur inspected Tawa Dam and Barna Dam on Sunday.

As the SCADA system is web based, the water level and other data of the dam can be seen from any place or location by the internet (satellite) by the department and the general public. This will bring transparency in dam management and the irrigation system. Along with this, water management from SCADA will be further improved.

Dabur said that with the installation of the SCADA system, online monitoring of rivers, canals and irrigation systems can also be done. This will further improve the irrigation system.

(SCADA) System is used to assess the arrival of water in the dam. It can be operated from any place via the internet. Also realtime data can be viewed from any location.

During the inspection, chief engineer of the department Shishir Kushwaha, superintending engineer Rajesh Srivastava and other officers were present.

Dabur said that till now more than a dozen dams of the state have been filled above 75 per cent due to rain. In such a situation, continuous technical inspection of the dams is being done. He said that after inspecting the dams, information about the present situation is being taken, and the report is being prepared to update the higher ups.