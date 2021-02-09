Bhopal: Infodemic is more dangerous than pandemic because identifying correct information has become difficult now: VC Makhanlal Chaturvedi University Prof Suresh

BHOPAL: Vice-chancellor of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communications, Bhopal, Prof. KG Suresh has said health reporting is a serious issue and it holds no place for misinformation or incorrect information because it directly affects the common man.
It seems that ‘infodemic’ is more dangerous than the pandemic because identifying correct information has become difficult now. Journalists’ feedback is important because they work at the grassroots level, said Suresh.
Prof. Suresh was addressing a mediapersons’ workshop on ‘Public Health and Evidence-Based Reporting—Newborn Care’, organised by Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communications, Bhopal, and UNICEF on Tuesday.
The chief guest at the workshop, former vice-chancellor of Kushabhau Thakre Journalism University, Raipur, Dr Mansingh Parmar, said that the objective of journalism should be ‘Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah’. Journalism should always have the feeling of public welfare. He said fake content is in abundance on social media and media today is facing a credibility crisis. Training — especially related with science and health fields — should be imparted in journalism.
Keynote speaker senior journalist Girish Upadhyay underscored the need for factual journalism. He said the health department should share information with mediapersons as factual and correct information would reach the public through the media.
Deputy director (Child Health) Manish Singh detailed the progress — and the government’s initiative — in checking the child mortality rate in Madhya Pradesh. In all, 81 per cent of the deaths of infants happened because decisions were not taken in time, he said. Communications expert, UNICEF, Anil Gulati said that such workshops would be held at the district level, as well.
Health expert of UNICEF Dr Vandana Bhatia said institutional delivery and identifying high-risk pregnancy was very important.
Certificates were distributed to media professionals