Bhopal: Infodemic is more dangerous than pandemic because identifying correct information has become difficult now: VC Makhanlal Chaturvedi University Prof Suresh

BHOPAL: Vice-chancellor of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communications, Bhopal, Prof. KG Suresh has said health reporting is a serious issue and it holds no place for misinformation or incorrect information because it directly affects the common man.

It seems that ‘infodemic’ is more dangerous than the pandemic because identifying correct information has become difficult now. Journalists’ feedback is important because they work at the grassroots level, said Suresh.

Prof. Suresh was addressing a mediapersons’ workshop on ‘Public Health and Evidence-Based Reporting—Newborn Care’, organised by Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communications, Bhopal, and UNICEF on Tuesday.

The chief guest at the workshop, former vice-chancellor of Kushabhau Thakre Journalism University, Raipur, Dr Mansingh Parmar, said that the objective of journalism should be ‘Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah’. Journalism should always have the feeling of public welfare. He said fake content is in abundance on social media and media today is facing a credibility crisis. Training — especially related with science and health fields — should be imparted in journalism.