University Grants Commission asks Madhya Pradesh government to act against college in Gwalior for not using grant of Rs 76.81 lakh

Bhopal: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has written letter to Department of Higher Education (DHE) and asked it to act against a college in Gwalior that has taken a grant of Rs 76.81 lakh but hasn’t done anything.

The UGC, in its letter to DHE commissioner said Bhagwat Sahay Smarak Government College in Gwalior was given Rs 76,81,223 by UGC under eleventh (2007-12) and twelfth (2012-17) plan. This college hasn’t taken steps to utilise them.

Several letters have been written to college administration but there has been no response so far. UGC has said if the college hasn’t utilised funds, then it should immediately return the money along with interest earned on the amount. The college should also attach a certificate from bank mentioning details of the interest earned.

Citing rules, UGC has said that affiliation of college should be terminated immediately while punitive action should be taken against errant officials. It has been eight years since eleventh plan got over and 3 years for 12th plan but the college authorities haven’t produced documents related to funds.