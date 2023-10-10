Bhopal: Info Commissioner Appointment Process Halted Over LoP’s Objection

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Following the opposition of the Leader of Opposition in Assembly Dr Govind Singh, the state government on Monday had to put on hold the process to appoint the information commissioners. The government , through a short notice, had called a meeting of the selection committee, of which the LoP is a member, for the appointment of the information commissioner. Since Singh was out of station, he expressed his helplessness to attend the meeting and had objected to scheduling it at such a short notice. He had even warned them to move court. The state government in 2021 had invited applications for the appointment to the post of information commissioners. As many as 121 applicants had applied but the state government failed to hold interviews in the last two years.

The Congress leader said that the department of general administration on Sunday released a short notice calling a meeting on Monday to appoint the information commissioners. Singh said that as he was out of station, it would not have been possible for him to attend the meeting. Objecting to it, he warned the government against going ahead with the appointment without his presence saying that he would move court if the government went ahead with the meeting. On Monday, the GAD withdrew its orders. The selection committee comprises CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, LoP Dr Govind Singh and water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat.

