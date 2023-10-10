Bhopal: Describing State’s Fiscal health Good For State, Difficult For Political Parties

Election Commission of India | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Election Commission has sought suggestions from the political parties on a particular issue. If the suggestions are carried out, there may be a problem for them. The commission has sought suggestions about the financial condition of the state.

If it happens, the real state of the state’s fiscal health will come to light. Giving such information may be difficult for the political parties, but it will be good for the state.

The voters have the right to know whether the state has the capacity to fulfill the election promises or not. Or the political parties only promise them the moon and deliver nothing.

The political parties have to respond to the EC by October 19, but the chances of giving this information by any ruling party appear bleak.

A petition filed by the EC is pending before the Supreme Court. According to the petition, the political parties should declare in their manifestos whether they can arrange for funds to fulfill the promises made to the electorate. The SC will take a decision on the issue.

The Supreme Court, in the meanwhile, has issued notices to the Centre, the state governments and the EC over announcing freebies.

The EC has sought a piece of information from the political parties how they will arrange funds for the schemes they announce in their election manifestos.

The political parties have been directed to inform the EC about the sources of funds, expenses, total debts and gross state domestic product (GSDP).

Apart from that, they should inform the EC about the additional funds, sources of additional funds and what will be financial implications of the poll promises on the state.

On the one hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already expressed himself against freebies, but on the other, freebies have been announced in BJP-ruled states. The BJP has also welcomed the SC notice on freebies. It can be said that the BJP may be with the EC over the issue, but the BJP-ruled states may not.

It is also possible that the suggestions given by the political parties may not be carried out in the ensuing assembly election. But it is clear that the SC as well as the EC will rein in the freebies and election announcements in the coming days.

