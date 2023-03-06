Bhopal: Infant’s body exhumed to collect DNA sample, know cause of death

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Panna police exhumed the body of infant to know the cause of the death and also to take DNA sample to know about its father, police said on Monday. The infant was born out of wedlock. The family of accused has refused to accept the victim as their daughter-in-law.

Following the complaint filed by the victim, a case of rape was registered against the accused. The Shahngar police station incharge Bhagwan Singh Thakur told Free Press that the incident took place in one of the villages in Panna district under the limits of police station. The accused and the victim are minors. The accused is victim’s maternal uncle.

The police added that two years back, the girl and the boy came in contact. After promising to marry her, the accused and the girl became physically intimate.

The victim gave birth to a boy at a government hospital on January 25. After that, families held talks and the family of accused accepted the infant and girl as a daughter-in-law. But a month later, the infant died and last rites were performed. Taking advantage of the situation, they threw the victim out of the house.

The victim filed the complaint to the police and the police registered the case and took the accused in their custody. The accused has been sent to the juvenile house.