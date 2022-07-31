Bhopal: Indigo flight makes emergency landing at Raja Bhoj airport

Representational pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Mumbai-Lucknow IndiGo plane on Sunday made an emergency landing here after the health of a passenger deteriorated, an airport official said. The passenger had complained of breathing trouble and chest pain.

First aid was given to the passenger inside the plane, but his health did not improve. After this the plane was landed at Raja Bhoj airport.

The pilot of the aircraft contacted the Air Traffic Control (ATC) unit of Raja Bhoj airport at around 3:15 pm and sought permission for the landing. In view of the emergency, ATC made arrangements for the landing of the aircraft immediately. The flight landed at Raja Bhoj Airport around 3:30 pm. The passenger was immediately taken to a private hospital by ambulance.

The passenger has been identified as Haseen Ahmed Khan, sources said. The condition of the passenger remains critical, the sources added. Shortly after landing the passenger, the flight left for Lucknow. The airport authority and airlines have informed the relatives of the sick passenger.

