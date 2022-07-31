Bhopal: Automatic Weather Stations installed in Shivpuri

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Surface Meteorological Observatory along with Automatic Weather Station (AWS) has been commissioned and is now fully operational in Shivpuri district, according to senior scientist Ved Prakash Singh.

Within the next couple of days, it will be installed in Gwalior, taking the high-tech system tally to 24 in the state, Ved Prakash Singh added.

Indian Meteorological department is in the process of strengthening its surface observational network in a phased manner.

The network is being expanded with AWS and automatic rain Gauge(ARG) stations. The sensors for parameters of Air Temperature, Relative Humidity, Atmospheric Pressure, Rainfall, wind, and Global Solar Radiation are interfaced with each AWS. Some of AWS will be Agro-AWS with additional sensors for parameters of soil temperature, soil moisture, leave temperature and wetness, etc.