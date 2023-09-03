Bhopal: 'India Is One Of The Largest Drug Producing Countries,' Says MoHFW Secretary

AIIMS, Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): “Today India is one of the largest drug producing countries in the world and drugs worth about ₹2 lakh crore per year are exported," said Sudhansh Pant, Union Health Secretary during a programme at AIIMS Bhopal.

Pant said that Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) is the world's largest health protection scheme. Under this, more than twelve crore families have been benefitted so far. Pant further said that today there are more than seven hundred medical colleges in the country, but there is still a huge gap of human resources in the field of health care.

“We have to develop more human resources,” he added.

Calling upon the students and faculty members, he said that research work in the field of medicine needs to be promoted. Students and faculty members also shared their views during the programme.

AIIMS Bhopal Executive Director Prof. (Dr.) Ajai Singh assured that AIIMS Bhopal will continue to actively participate in various health projects of the Government of India and serve people outside the campus and will always be ready to provide better health facilities.

