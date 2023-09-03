 MP Election 2023: EC To Visit Bhopal From September 4
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Election 2023: EC To Visit Bhopal From September 4

MP Election 2023: EC To Visit Bhopal From September 4

It is usual for the commission, comprising the CEC and two election commissioners, to visit poll-bound states before announcing the election schedule.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, September 03, 2023, 05:17 PM IST
article-image
Election Commission of India | File Photo

New Delhi: The Election Commission will visit Bhopal from September 4 to 6 as it gears up to hold assembly polls in five states, including Madhya Pradesh.

The commission, comprising Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel, has already been to Chhattisgarh and Mizoram to take stock of poll preparedness there.

It is usual for the commission, comprising the CEC and two election commissioners, to visit poll-bound states before announcing the election schedule.

Read Also
MP Election 2023: Opposition Alliance Spreading 'Poison', Reject It, Says BJP Chief J P Nadda
article-image

Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Mizoram and Rajasthan are likely to be held in October-November.

The term of the legislative assembly of Mizoram ends on December 17. The Mizo National Front is in power in the northeastern state.

The terms of the legislative assemblies of Telangana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh end on different dates in January.

While the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) governs Telangana, Madhya Pradesh is ruled by the BJP. Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan have Congress governments.

Read Also
MP: Gwalior's Jitank Gurjar Makes India Proud As Directorial 'Baasan' Wins Best Independent Feature...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Police Crackdown On Illegal Firearm Trafficking In Morena

Madhya Pradesh: Police Crackdown On Illegal Firearm Trafficking In Morena

Nadda Flags Off BJP Yatra In MP; Attacks Oppn Alliance Over DMK Leader's 'Sanatan Dharma' Comments

Nadda Flags Off BJP Yatra In MP; Attacks Oppn Alliance Over DMK Leader's 'Sanatan Dharma' Comments

Couple, 4-Year-Old Son Found Dead In MP's Tikamgarh; Police Suspect Suicide

Couple, 4-Year-Old Son Found Dead In MP's Tikamgarh; Police Suspect Suicide

MP CM In Panic Mode Ahead Of Polls, Launching Unsustainable Schemes: Surjewala

MP CM In Panic Mode Ahead Of Polls, Launching Unsustainable Schemes: Surjewala

Bhopal: 'India Is One Of The Largest Drug Producing Countries,' Says MoHFW Secretary

Bhopal: 'India Is One Of The Largest Drug Producing Countries,' Says MoHFW Secretary