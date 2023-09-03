MP: Gwalior's Jitank Gurjar Makes India Proud As Directorial 'Baasan' Wins Best Independent Feature Film At Cannes

Jitank Gurjar |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A Gwalior-based story, directed by a young director from the same city, has created history at the Cannes World Film Festival. Director Jitank Gurjar’s flim Baasan The Vessel, won the Best Independent Feature Film category award at the prestigious film festival.

Originally associated with theatre, Jitank is a resident of Chitoli village of Dabra tehsil of the district and is a theatre artist in Gwalior. He wrote an interesting story and screenplay on the state of mind of people who are in search of ‘Dafina’ (Built Treasure). He thought of making a film on it but it was difficult to raise money for the project.

However, Jitank decided to take only local artists in his film, took command of the direction himself and also searched the location in Panihar, an area adjacent to Gwalior. With the help of his friends, he later managed to raise ₹1 lakh and made the movie.

In order to showcase his story to the people, Jitank screened it in a hall in Gwalior itself with the help of his friends. The film was highly appreciated by the locals. After this, the film was screened at the Athvikvarudi Film Festival in Tamil Nadu, where it received two awards.

Meanwhile, when the Cannes Film Festival sought entries through its website, Jitank also sent his film for the festival. Jitank could not believe it when he was informed that Baasan had won the Best Independent Feature Film award.

Baasan to be screened at Cannes in December

The film Baasan has also received five awards in the world level film competition Indo French International Film Festival, which includes the awards of Best Indian Feature Film, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Debut Director, and Best Trailer.

Jitank says that his certificate from Cannes has been sent to him by mail and he will be invited to the function of the film festival to be held in December in which his film will also be screened.

