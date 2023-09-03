 MP River Tragedy: 2 More Bodies Recovered, 2 Boys Still Missing
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP River Tragedy: 2 More Bodies Recovered, 2 Boys Still Missing

MP River Tragedy: 2 More Bodies Recovered, 2 Boys Still Missing

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon near Dumar village when five boys, in the age group of 14 to 18 years, entered deep waters while bathing in the river.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, September 03, 2023, 11:40 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Pixabay

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Rescuers recovered two more bodies from the Dudhi river in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district on Sunday morning, a day after five boys ventured into the deep waters and went missing, an official said.

So far, the bodies of three victims have been found while two boys are still missing, he said.

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon near Dumar village when five boys, in the age group of 14 to 18 years, entered deep waters while bathing in the river, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Santosh Tiwari said.

The body of an 18-year-old youth was recovered on Saturday, while the bodies of two more boys, aged 16 and 18, were fished out by rescuers on Sunday morning, he said.

Search was on for the two other missing boys, he added.

Read Also
MP: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Moving Truck On NH 44 In Seoni; Visuals Surface
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: 1 Dead, 2 Injured After Being Attacked By Knives Over Parking Issue In Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh: 1 Dead, 2 Injured After Being Attacked By Knives Over Parking Issue In Gwalior

MP River Tragedy: 2 More Bodies Recovered, 2 Boys Still Missing

MP River Tragedy: 2 More Bodies Recovered, 2 Boys Still Missing

MP: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Moving Truck On NH 44 In Seoni; Visuals Surface

MP: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Moving Truck On NH 44 In Seoni; Visuals Surface

Madhya Pradesh: Residential Pattas Distributed To 103 Beneficiaries

Madhya Pradesh: Residential Pattas Distributed To 103 Beneficiaries

Sanskrit Easy To Learn: Municipality Chairperson

Sanskrit Easy To Learn: Municipality Chairperson