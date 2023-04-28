Bhopal: In absence of stage, CM Chouhan climbs a chair to address 'Ladli Behnas'

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In absence of any stage, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stood on a chair to address the beneficiaries of Ladli Bahna Yojana on Friday in Bhopal.

The CM was addressing the beneficiaries at Rashidia School on Friday.

He said that government launched Ladli Behna Yojna to make them financial strong.

Listing his welfare schemes, the CM said "I launched Mukhya Mantri Kanya Vivah Yojana for marriage of girls and Ladli Laxmi Yojana for education of girls. I also made 50% reservation for women in civic body and it the reason Malti Rai become Mayor of Bhopal otherwise, Mr Rai would have been mayor.”

He further said, “ I also reduced stamp duty for property registry if it is executed with women or in the name of women. These are steps which I have taken for dignity of women in the state.”

He visited various KYC centres to take stock of form processing.

