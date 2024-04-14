Bhopal: In A First, Janaushadhi Kendra At SV Polytechnic College By June

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A Pradhan Mantri Janaushadhi Kendra will start functioning at SV Polytechnic College in the state capital by June. It will be the first Janaushadhi Kendra in a government higher educational institution in the state.

Quality generic medicines and IV fluids for hypertension, diabetes and kidney, liver and heart issues etc will be available at the centre at up to 90 percent discount.

The proposed Kendra will be managed by the pharmacy department of the college. It will be built near the main gate of the premises and will be accessible from the road leading towards the CM House.

Head of the pharmacy department SK Manwani told Free Press that medicines will be available at reasonable prices at the store. “The prices at the Kendra will be 70 to 90 percent lower than the market rate,” he said.

Besides ensuring availability of medicines at reasonable prices to the students and the families of the around 350 staffers of the college, the Kendra will also have another advantage: the pharmacy students will be able to do their internship at the store. They will gain practical knowledge by reading prescriptions, making the requisite medicines available to the customers, telling them about how to take them etc.

The Kendra will also be allowed to sell allied medical products commonly sold in chemist shops so as to improve the viability of running it.