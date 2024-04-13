Indore: Family Creates Ruckus At Care CHL After Patient’s Death; Enraged Kin Allege Medical Negligence And Overdose Of Drug

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Family members created a ruckus at Care CHL Hospital after the death of a patient alleging negligence in treatment by the doctors on Friday.

They alleged that the patient was admitted to the hospital for an endoscopy and he died due to the overdose of a drug as the doctors administered four back-to-back injections to him. The enraged family members had also tried to ransack the hospital while protesting. Later, police had to intervene to pacify the family members and sent the body for post-mortem to know the exact reason of death.

According to family members, Arjun Chauhan (34), a resident of Moti Tabela, was admitted to the hospital on Friday for an endoscopy for treatment of his liver disease. “The patient had come to the hospital healthy and he didn’t have any problem. The doctors told us to get his endoscopy done for the treatment and they administered four injections in two hours after which Arjun complained of breathlessness and he succumbed during the treatment,” agitating family members said.

However, the hospital administration denied allegations and said that the patient was suffering from liver cirrhosis due to overconsumption of alcohol. “The patient was admitted to the hospital earlier on March 29 and he was discharged on April 8 after the treatment of liver cirrhosis and the family was suggested to get the liver transplant of the patient done,” medical superintendent, Care CHL Hospital Dr Amitabh Pateriya said.

He added that the patient was called with consent for administering glue injection, under this procedure he was injected with cyanoacrylate glue through endoscopy. “Cyanoacrylate glue was injected around the cluster of veins located in the patient's abdomen. The procedure was completely safe and after the procedure the patient suffered epileptic seizures and his blood pressure dropped and he went into unconsciousness. Glue injection is a common procedure in patients with liver cirrhosis and death of the patient is unpredictable,” he said.

The superintendent said that the hospital management has proposed to conduct a post-mortem of the patient to maintain complete transparency in the case.